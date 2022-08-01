A SET of events will be available for youngsters to enjoy and everyone can take part due to the fun being SEND friendly.

The events, organised by the Essex Youth Service, will see children take part in games, sports, arts and crafts and more over three days.

Lunch will be provided on the day and the events will be free to attend.

These sessions are available for children aged 11-19 or up to 25 for people with special educational needs.

The events will take place on Tuesday, August 16, Friday, August 19 and Friday, August 26 from 12pm to 3pm at Green Lodge in Old Road, Clacton.

For more information email sinead.james@essex.gov.uk, marianne.mackay@essex.gov.uk and paul.phillips@essex.gov.uk.