AN actor and singer have tied the knot at their beautifully decorated home in Essex.

Stacey Solomon, 32 and Joe Swash, 40, had their wedding on Sunday and Stacey has now shared the first photographs from the day.

Photographed by Chelsea White Photography, the couple can be seen exchanging vows and smiling together at their home in Essex.

James Argent and the Arg Band performed at the celebration at Pickle Cottage after the ceremony.

In her post to Instagram, Stacey said: “Forever. Me and My Husband. I don’t think I will ever get used to saying that.

READ MORE>>> Special guest performance from Essex star at wedding

“It all feels like a dream. “You know you’re in love when you don’t want to fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams” Dr. Seuss.

“The most special day that we didn’t ever want to end. We love you all & the special community we’ve built on here so so much and couldn’t wait to share these moments with you.

“Joe lost his father at the age of 11 and so did my dad. A huge part of our wedding day was reflecting on how this had a huge effect on them and how hard it is, even to this day to deal with.”

To see the post visit Instagram and search Stacey Solomon.