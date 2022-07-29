EXCITEMENT is growing as more artists are announced, including Jamie Cullum and Moonchild Sanelly, for the new music festival in Southend.

The Southend City Festival is expected to draw in more than 10,000 people for the event from September 2-4.

It will be held at inside an aircraft hangar at Southend Airport and tickets are already on sale.

The line-up includes a mix of international and upcoming local artists.

The headline artists were announced earlier in the month, and they are Africa Express, Fabio and Grooverider and the Outlook Orchestra, and the Music Man Project.

Today organisers have revealed the first set of artists, which are Jamie Cullum, Moonchild Sanelly, Georgia, Songhoy Blues, Wayne Snow, Damon Albarn, Jupiter and Okwess, and Jack Steadman (Bombay Bicycle Club / Mr Jukes).

Sam Duckworth, more commonly known as Get Cape Wear Cape Fly, has been leading the project alongside the council, DP World, the Town2City Partnership, The Music Man Project, Southend Airport, and the chamber of trade.

Mr Duckworth said: “To say I am proud to bring this experience to my home city, is putting it lightly.

“This is a once in a lifetime moment and it is happening here in Southend on Sea.”

“From my first experience of Africa Express, at Glastonbury, onstage with Rachid Taha, Billy Bragg and Damon Albarn, performing Rachid’s “Rock El Casbah” I was hooked.”

Rochford born Jamie Cullum is a celebrated musician across the globe, with him previously being nominated for a Brit and Grammy.

Mr Cullum said he is very excited to be part of the line-up.

He said: “Africa Express is a monumental collective and a project I’ve been following for some time now.

“To have been asked to participate is a real honour and in the county of my birth makes it that extra special.

“Bringing culture and music from another continent to Essex, in the year of Southend gaining city status is something that should be celebrated, welcomed and devoured.

“What a treat to have such a stellar line up of artists in unique collaborations.”

Tickets are available via http://www.southendcityfestival.co.uk