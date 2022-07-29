POLICE have launched an appeal and are investigating an assault that left a man injured.

It was reported a man in his 60s had been attacked in Golf Green Road, Jaywick, at around 7.50pm on Sunday, July 10.

He was left with swelling and cuts to his head but his injuries are not serious or life-threatening.

A 19 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and GBH with intent and a 30 year-old man on suspicion of affray.

The two men have been bailed until Tuesday, August 2 and Friday, August 5, respectively.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us quoting crime reference number 42/179695/22.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on essex.police.uk/ or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

“In an emergency always call 999, alternatively you can call us on 101.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.”