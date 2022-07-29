AN injured young seal was found battered and bruised with no mother in sight before being rescued by a caring and experienced specialist.

Neil Marples, of the British Divers Marine Life Rescue, was called to reports of a seal found abandoned on a beach in Walton on Thursday evening

Upon arrival, the Frinton resident the found the sea mammal to be severely underweight with cuts or bites to its tail flipper.

The poor pup was subsequently taken to the South Essex Wildlife Rescue Centre where she has since been fed and assessment by an experienced vet.

Mr Marples said: “It’s that time again when we have new common seal pups - I was called to an abandoned pup in Walton by a worried member of the public.

“If anyone sees a seal on the beach, it may well just be resting, so please keep your distance and especially keep dogs away.

“Although they look cute, they have a very nasty bite which will cause severe infection.

“If you are concerned, please call the British Divers Marine Life Rescue on 01825765546 and they will send out a trained medic to assess the seal.

“Or put this number into your phone under Seal SOS.”