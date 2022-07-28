TRAFFIC is building up on a major road in the area.
One lane is closed between junction 17 at Howe Green and junction 18 at Sandon.
A broken down vehicle is the cause of the closure.
The incident is causing long delays from Margetting to Sandon.
Road users should expect delays when travelling in the area as traffic is slow.
