A HIGH Court injunction has been granted to prevent overnight camping during Clacton Airshow.

Tendring Council, which runs the annual event, successfully applied for the order at the High Court of Justice in London on Tuesday.

The council has sought an injunction each year since 2012, when travellers pitched up next to the West Greensward site ahead of the show – putting the whole crow-pulling event at risk of cancellation.

The latest order applies to any campervan, mobile home, caravan or tent and will run from August 18 to September 3 at selected car parks, seafront roads and open spaces.

Failing to obey the order can lead someone to be held in contempt of court, with punishments including a potential prison sentence, fine or seized assets.

The injunction was made in favour of the district council and Essex County Council and follows a similar format as those made in previous years.

Alex Porter, the council’s cabinet member for tourism, said the injunction was important to protect the Clacton Airshow.

“In the past we have had issues with large unauthorised encampments in the district, affecting the airshow, so we do all that we can to prevent disruption to this amazing event,” he said.

“The injunction has previously been effective to both deter and deal with problems.

“Everyone is welcome to enjoy the airshow – which can attract up to 250,000 people over the two days – but there is no need to camp out to get a good viewing spot.”

Paul Honeywood, the council’s cabinet member for housing, welcomed the High Court’s decision.

He said: “This injunction is a great help to the council in moving on unauthorised encampments on as quickly as possible.”

The open sites covered by the order involve land on the south side of Marine Parade West from Clacton Pier to Collingwood Road, as well as the Martello Bay area.

Seafront roads covered are: Hastings Avenue, Marine Parade West and West Road.

The car park land includes the Hastings Avenue, Hastings Bay and Martello Coach and Car Park sites.

This year’s Clacton Airshow takes place on August 25 and 26.