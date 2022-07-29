ROARING engines from classic war planes will be part of the performance at this year’s Clacton Airshow.

Joining the line-up for this year’s event, taking place on August 25 and 26, is the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight – which is due to bring the iconic Second World War planes such as the Avro Lancaster, Supermarine Spitfire and Hawker Hurricane.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight is operated by regular RAF aircrew.

It maintains and flies six Spitfires, two Hurricanes, a Lancaster, a C47 Dakota as well as two Chipmunk aircraft for training.

The Royal Navy will also be represented at the airshow with a flight by a Fairey Swordfish torpedo bomber.

Capable of landing and launching from aircraft carriers this biplane, flown by the Navy Wings Heritage Flight, formed part of the Fleet Air Arm and was used before and during the Second World War for reconnaissance and naval attack.

Alex Porter, cabinet member for tourism at Tendring Council, which runs the airshow, said the older aircraft brought a different aspect to the event.

“These older models may look quite different compared to the sleek jets of the Red Arrows, but they are a fascinating piece of our history and a wonder to behold,” said Mr Porter.

“The rumbling of the Lancaster engines is unmistakable and not to be missed; while it is also great to see the Royal Navy represented with the Swordfish, a slow-moving but capable aircraft.”

Also unveiled on the flight programme for this year is a Mark XIX Supermarine Spitfire, built as a reconnaissance and meteorological aircraft capable of a top speed of 446mph.

Completing the Second World War flight line-up is a P51 Mustang, an American fighter plane flown by the famous Tuskegee Airmen in operations across Europe in the Second World War – and the model still bears the battle scars from its action, with bullet and puncture repairs visible.

Previously announced flights include the RAF Red Arrows, the Pitts Special muscle biplanes, and the Slingsby T67 Firefly, as well as the twilight display made up of Otto the helicopter, the Firebirds, and the Tigers Army Parachute Display Team.