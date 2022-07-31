FOR many people, starring on a national television programme is often nothing more than a distant pipedream never to be realised.

Several Essex residents, however, have been lucky enough to enjoy 15 minutes of fame after appearing on a range of popular shows in recent years.

Here is a look back at the very moments they graced our screens.

Jerome – The Chase

The 21-year-old politics student, who lives in Colchester, caused quite a stir when he popped up on the Chase last year.

The University of Essex pupil bagged £5,000 in his cash builder and safely made it back to join his team after two tense one-question shoot-outs.

Amazingly, he ended up winning the show.

The Bell In – Four In A Bed

The Bell Inn, located in Thorpe-le-Soken, featured prominently in an episode of the long-running Channel 4 series Four in a Bed in early 2021.

The now former manager Ian Hawthorne and assistant and fiancé Karen Hunt appeared in the show.

During the show, the pair admitted to having only joined the small restaurant a couple of months prior to filming, as they worked to accommodate their guests.

They also took them for a trip to Walton Pier – the second longest in the country - where they spent the afternoon fishing.

The Royal Hotel – Four In A Bed

Earlier this year The Royal Hotel, in Marine Parade East, Clacton, appeared in Channel 4 series Four in a Bed.

Representing the establishment was general manager Vicki Hart and events manager Kara Cross, who took part in filming over a two-week period.

During that time, they visited bed and breakfasts in Derby, Norfolk, and Loughborough, before playing host back in Tendring.

Amarinder and Shoba – Hunted

The mother and son due appeared in Channel 4 programme, Hunted.

During the series they had to go on the run and evade capture for 23 days.

Shoba decided to take part after wanting to experience her “first proper” adventure before her 60th birthday.