A DRUG dealer has been told she must not carry more than one mobile phone or £100 in cash as she waits to be sentenced by a court.

Shannon Snow, 20, has admitted two counts of intent to supply Class A drugs and one count of possession of a flick knife in Clacton in March 2020.

Snow, of Vista Road, Clacton, was due to be sentenced on Thursday but the case was adjourned until September 8 so she can be sentenced with a co-defendant.

Judge Timothy Walker apologised to Snow, who was remanded on conditional bail, for the delay at Chelmsford Crown Court.