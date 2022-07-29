A TRUST is set to host two social evenings which will teach attendees about two different topics.

Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust will host the evenings with the first titled Meat Through the Ages by Jon Wright.

A spokesman for Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust, said: “Jon is a Frinton butcher and will provide information on all types of game and meet.

“He will guide members through the consumption of meats and discuss various cuts and their uses.

“Next will be Talking of Theatre by John D Collins, John will be talking about his time as an actor with some emphasis on his time in Frinton.

“He helped run the Frinton Summer Theatre in the early 1960s and has been involved with the theatre while pursuing a television and national acting career.”

Meat Through the Ages will take place on Tuesday, October 4 and Talking of Theatre will be on Tuesday, November 1, both in McGrigor Hall, Frinton at 7.30pm.

Admission is £3 for members and £5 for non-members, for more information and to book your place call 01255 852993.