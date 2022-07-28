AN author and artist have combined their talents to pen a new children’s book based on a famous feline.

Brightlingsea author Ruth Loten and Great Bentley artist Lucy Weaver have published a children’s picture book based on Max the cat.

Inspired by the antics of Max, writer Ruth - who writes under the pen-name Henrietta Edwards - jotted down verses telling his tale before asking her friend Lucy to sketch accompanying images.

Famous Feline - The front cover artwork for Max the Brightlingsea Cat.

Lucy, who runs the Great Bentley-based Pink Parrot Pottery studio, then worked with Ruth to compile the images into a book.

Lucy said: “Some of the funds from each book purchase will go to the Alresford Cat Rescue Centre.

“This charity was chosen to benefit from sales by Max’s owner, Georgie Dunt.

“When his mother died shortly after his birth, Georgie hand-reared Max and his siblings and his siblings.”

Content - A look inside the book.

Max now lives with Georgie and a host of other animals but prefers to spend his days roaming the streets of Brightlingsea.

He often makes himself comfortable in beach huts, cars and other venues in the area.

Copies of the book are £6 each with £1 from each going to the Alresford Cat Rescue Centre.

To purchase a copy, contact Lucy on 07738 258131 or get in touch via facebook.com/pinkparrotpottery.