FAMILIES of a tiny town were given a behind-the-scenes insight into how their firefighters protect them on a daily basis.

Manningtree Fire Station, in Quay Street, played host to intrigued locals last Saturday as part of an informative and interesting open day.

During the six-hour event, guests were encouraged to take a look around a fire engine and inspect and learn all about the emergency service’s exciting headquarters.

Firefighters were also on hand to answer questions and educate youngsters on the importance of fire safety and their role within the community.

Paramedics from St John’s Ambulance Service also attend, as well as officers from Essex Police Tendring’s Community Policing Team and Rural Engagement Team.

During their visit the police spoke to residents about the work they do in the area and how they work alongside the fire service when attending emergency incidents.

Budding bobbies who may one day stand on the frontline were also encouraged to try on helmets and police vests.

A spokesman for the force said: “Officers joined Essex County Fire & Rescue Service for the Manningtree Fire Station open day on Saturday.

“There was many visitors throughout the day and a great day was had by all, thanks ECFRS.”