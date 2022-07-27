A MAN arrested on suspicion of modern slavery and drugs offences in Clacton has been released under investigation.

Officers from Essex Police’s North Disruptor and Raptor teams, alongside a dog-handler, executed a warrant in Clacton yesterday morning, as well as in east Sussex.

During the raids, permitted under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act, phones, SIM cards, memory sticks, cash and designer watches were found.

The force also seized an electronic stun gun, cannabis growing and manufacturing equipment, and cannabis edibles from the two properties.

Handcuffed - a man is arrested on suspicion of modern slavery and drugs offences after a police raid

A 35-year-old Clacton man was arrested in Old Road, Clacton, on suspicion of modern slavery offences, being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

In Susan’s Road, Eastbourne, in East Sussex, a 29-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were also arrested on suspicion of the same offences.

All three have been released under investigation and police inquiries are continuing, a police spokesman stated.

PC Rob Brandon, of the North Disruptor team, has now urged members of the public to continue raising concerns over suspected drugs offences to the police.

He said: “Violence and other serious crimes, which cause harm to vulnerable people and the communities they live in, are often associated with drugs.”