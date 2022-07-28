A NON-PROFIT organisation is still offering grants for projects and activities that will help improve the mental health of residents.
Community Voluntary Services (CVS) Tendring is offering grants of up to £500 to eligible projects in its realising ambitions scheme.
Eligible projects include those that will help reduce the burden of deprivation, isolation and loneliness as well as increasing physical activity to reduce obesity.
For more information and to apply for a grant email funding@cvstendring.co.uk.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here