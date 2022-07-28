A NON-PROFIT organisation is still offering grants for projects and activities that will help improve the mental health of residents.

Community Voluntary Services (CVS) Tendring is offering grants of up to £500 to eligible projects in its realising ambitions scheme.

Eligible projects include those that will help reduce the burden of deprivation, isolation and loneliness as well as increasing physical activity to reduce obesity.

For more information and to apply for a grant email funding@cvstendring.co.uk.