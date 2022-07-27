THREE business-savvy sisters say it has been a “whirlwind experience” since opening a thrift shop in memory of their late dad.

Jo Fuller, Beth Keen and Tess Hinde, who have all grown-up and raised their children in Frinton, have launched Richardsons in Fowlers Arcade.

The quirky shop stocks an eclectic mix of unique clothing, furniture and homeware, as well as eye-catching second-hand items steeped in history.

It is selling everything from a vintage rocking horse to retro kitchen utensils.

The siblings have also placed a huge emphasis on sustainability and the need for their store to be eco-friendly by trying to operate a plastic-free approach.

Jo, who, in addition to her sisters works in education, said: “Although the three of us are so similar in lots of ways we hope we all bring something individual to the shop.

“We are trying to be plastic-free and encourage a sustainable way of life by giving old, beautiful things a second lease of life.

“Also our grandmother, Doris Bell, had an antique shop in Newport in the 70s and 80s which Tess remembers spending many happy hours running around in.

“We have all inherited many of her family pieces which have probably given us our love of old pine and the quirky and thrifty style.

As well as wanting to encapsulate their love of second-hand items, Jo, Beth and Tess’s new adventure also holds a sentimental value.

“Our maiden name is Richardson, so we hoped it would be a way to keep our dad’s name going, who we sadly lost in 2001,” added Jo.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind experience because we only got the opportunity of getting the shop pretty much overnight.

“So, we worked hard to source stock and get the shop ready in a few weeks and with help from our husbands we managed to get ready for our opening last week.

“We have been overwhelmed with the support and interest from so many lovely people.”

To find out more information search Richardsons on Facebook or call 07583 218756.