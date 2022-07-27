A HISTORIC seafront attraction is set to host a skyward spectacular in celebration of its grand relaunch.

Walton Pier is holding a free fireworks display on Saturday from 9pm to commemorate its reopening.

Guests will also be able to enjoy the entertainment site’s fairground rides free of charge from 6pm until 9pm.

A spokesman for Walton Pier said: “So come on down and join the fun.”

To find out more information visit facebook.com/waltonpier.