A gold Rolex watch was stolen from a man's wrist when a gang targeted him in the street.

The victim was running along Middleton Hall Lane at around 6pm on July 10 nwhen a woman grabbed his wrist and tried to grab his watch.

The victim managed to stop her from snatching the watch but she flagged down a black vehicle and three other men got out, grabbed the victim, and the woman then took the watch and left the scene.

She has been descried as 5ft 6ins tall, of large build, with a round face, aged between 25 and 30, with dark hair pulled into a bun. She was wearing a black top with long leggings.

A spokeman for Essex Police said: "If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us. Please quote the crime reference number 42/179400/22.

"You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays, between 10am-9pm.

"Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services. Alternatively you can call us on 101. In an emergency always call 999.

"If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111."