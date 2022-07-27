ONE of the 'hardest footballers of all time' and larger-than-life personality will share anecdotes about his experiences on and off the pitch during an event.

An Evening with Razor Ruddock will take place at the Bentley Country Park, in Flag Hill, Great Bentley, on September 9 from 6.30pm.

During his time playing the beautiful game the former sportsman starred for the likes of Liverpool, West Ham and Tottenham.

Since hanging up his boots, Razor has appeared on a range of television shows including I’m A Celebrity… Get Me ‘Out of Here! and Celebrity Wife Swap.

More recently the footballer, also known as Neil, has also been seen on The Big Fish Off, Celebrity Big Brother and Harry’s Heroes.

Throughout the night, Razor, who is considered one of the hardest players of all time, will talk about his extensive playing career and delve into aspects of his personal life.

A spokesman for the event said: “Join us for an evening with Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock – the former Tottenham, Liverpool and West Ham defender.”

Tickets for the event cost £20 which includes a pre-match meal of pie, mash and liquor, all served from a black cab.

To book tickets for event or to find out more information visit vigourentertainment.co.uk or call 07568247944.