THE first case of Monkeypox has been identified in the Braintree area, according to the latest government figures.

The data has been released by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

In their latest Statutory Notification of Infectious Diseases report (NOIDs), figures for the number of new cases of infectious illnesses have been released up to the week ending on July 17.

In the report, it highlights one case of Monkeypox has been identified in the Braintree area.

It is the first reported case of the infectious disease in the Braintree area.

It comes as the UKHSA issue their latest overview for the Monkeypox outbreak.

In their overview, it shows that, as of July 21, there were 2,208 confirmed cases in the UK.

Of these, 2,115 are in England.

UKHSA has also published its fourth technical breifing on the monkeypox outbreak.

So far, UKHSA say the evidence suggests that transmission continues to occur primarily within “interconnected sexual networks” and they are not seeing high levels of transmission outside of these networks.

UKHSA say the most recent data suggests that the growth of the outbreak may have slowed.

Dr Meera Chand, Director of Clinical and Emerging Infections at UKHSA, said: “While anyone can catch monkeypox, the majority of monkeypox cases in the UK continue to be in gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, with the infection being passed on mainly through close contact between people in interconnected sexual networks.

“Before you go to a party or event, check yourself for monkeypox symptoms, including rashes and blisters.

“If you have monkeypox symptoms, take a break from attending events or sex until you’ve called 111 or a sexual health service and been assessed by a clinician.

“It can take up to three weeks for symptoms to appear after being in contact with someone with monkeypox, so stay alert for symptoms after you have skin to skin or sexual contact with someone new.

“UKHSA will continue to publish regular technical briefings as the response to the outbreak continues.”