A FREE summer fun event is set to take place that will be of particular interest to youngsters involved in street tag.
The event will take place in Walton beach and will host several fun attractions such as a scavenger hunt and sand castle competition.
Organisations including Street Tag, The National Lottery, Active Essex and Sport England have come together to make the day possible.
Street taggers attending will have the opportunity to pick up the PolyTag worth 500 points
The event is for children aged 11 to 16 and will take place on Tuesday, August 23 between 3pm and 5pm, meeting at 3pm on the beach area opposite Walton Skatepark.
Attendees have been advised to bring sunscreen, water and protective clothing.
For more information email marianne.mackay@essex.gov.uk.
