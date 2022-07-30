A RETIRED hairdresser who is shattering stereotypes one low lunge at a time has said “age is not a barrier” after retraining as a yoga teacher.

Sharon McAllister, 66, has lived in Colchester for the last 20 years but spent most of her life cutting hair and opening salons in and around the Tendring area.

Following her retirement, the mother-of-two felt lost and without purpose – feelings which only intensified during the coronavirus pandemic.

Determined to not “become invisible”, earlier this year Sharon decided to follow in her daughter Faith’s footsteps and become a yoga teacher.

Following a 250-hour course in Spain, the age-defying inspiration is now fully qualified and in the process of setting up her own classes.

“After lockdown I thought about what I wanted to do with my retirement years, because people can lose their identity,” added Sharon.

“It almost feels like you are defined by the job you do and when that disappears I believe it is important to stay young and find purpose with your life.

“I had done yoga on and off as a hobby for years but I wanted to learn more - it has given me something to do with my time and enables me to put things in perspective.

“I think the joy of yoga is really important because you do not have to be perfect or an Instagram influencer – you just have to share the passion you feel for yoga.”

Since embarking on her new journey and covering classes when her yoga teaches are away, Sharon unintentionally become a beacon of hope for other retirees.

Sharon added: “I think we live in quite an ageist society and older people are not always represented in a tremendously favourable light.

“We are still depicted as a little old ladies with buns and spectacles - there is nothing wrong with that, but age is not a barrier if you really set your heart to something.

“There is no point hanging around waiting to die, you have to follow your passions because there are still opportunities out there.

“My original intention was not to inspire other people but that seems to be how it is working out and that is incredibly sweet.

“But I am just trying to be the best version of myself.”