TWO beach cafes are flying an RNLI windsock to keep beachgoers in the area safe.

The orange windsock, located on the beach in Holland-On-Sea says ‘no inflatables’ and came about through RNLI water safety volunteer Dave Smith teaming up with cafes Flags and The Beach Haven.

The two businesses are now flying the orange windsock whenever the wind is blowing offshore to prevent beachgoers from taking their inflatables into the water.

Liam Fayle-Parr, RNLI water safety delivery support, thanked the two cafes for assisting the charity.

He said: “We are beyond happy that two local cafes are supporting the RNLI.

“It’s great that Flags and The Beach Haven are taking responsibility and informing beachgoers of the dangers of inflatables.

“However, we do still encourage all beachgoers to choose a lifeguarded beach this summer so our lifeguard team, who undertake daily patrols, will be around to help should you find yourself in any trouble.”

Last year, the charity’s lifeguards aided 814 people who found themselves in trouble in and around the water in the East of England.

Inflatables are a key factor in most emergencies as they are not designed for open water.

It takes a small breeze for inflatables to swept out to sea and people can quickly find themselves out of their depth.