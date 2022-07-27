WALTON Pier will continue celebrating its relaunch by hosting a free fireworks display.
The display will take on Saturday, July 30, and to add to the fun, the pier has announced fairground rides will be free from 6pm to 10pm on the day.
The pier completed the final stages of its relaunch last week with new bowling lanes opened and escape rooms being made available.
This followed the unveiling of its new state-of-the-art arcade area which is one of the largest in the UK, measuring approximately 115 metres long.
For more information on Walton Pier visit waltonpier.co.uk/.
