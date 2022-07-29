A DISQUALIFIED driver got behind the wheel to flee an argument with his girlfriend amid fears her friends were coming to attack him.

Dean Parker, who was barred from the roads until October, wore an ironic T-shirt reading “I never finish anything” to court on Tuesday as he admitted breaching his driving ban.

Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard he drove off from his partner’s property in Jaywick in a Mercedes Sprinter van after a verbal row had broken out between them.

Automatic Number Plate Recognition then flagged the 46-year-old’s car in Colchester before the police intercepted him on the A12 near junction 16 at Chelmsford.

Rima Begum, prosecuting, stated: “Officers instructed him to stop the vehicle and when checks were conducted they found he was disqualified from driving until October this year”.

Driving ban - Parker leaves Colchester Magistrates' Court

Ms Begum added a “significant distance” had been driven by the defendant, who has a previous conviction for drink-driving and is a self-confessed alcoholic.

Parker, of Bishops Drive, St Osyth, admitted driving while disqualified and was subsequently banned for a further six months until April next year.

His defence solicitor told the court Parker had co-operated with officers at the roadside and he had fled his partner’s house in fear of his safety.

She said: “He and his girlfriend were having a verbal argument which got a little bit out of hand.

“His girlfriend’s friends were going to be attending the property and he was worried if he stayed he would be assaulted.

Scene - the A12 junction 16 at Chelmsford

“That’s why he drove off in quite a hurry, he was just looking to get away.

“His mental state at the time was telling him he needed to remove himself from that area. He knows he shouldn’t have [driven] because obviously he is banned.”

A probation officer also told the court alcohol has been a problem in Parker’s life since he was 13-years-old.

She added he is living with PTSD and is unable to work due to a traumatic motorbike incident he suffered in 2015 where he broke several bones.

Parker was ordered to undertake 20 days of a rehabilitation activity and partake in an alcohol treatment programme for six months.