A ROAD is set to close for more than three weeks.

Chitts Hill in Stanway is closing southeast from its junction with Cook Lane.

The closure comes on August 15 for 22 days, due to construction works being undertaken by M.Anderson Construction Ltd.

Elsewhere in the Colchester area, two roads are closing for an extended time too.

School Road in Langham will be closing from a point northwest then southwest of its junction with Wick Road.

The closure is scheduled to begin on August 22 for 14 days, while drainage works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

As well as this, Robinson Road in Brightlingsea will be shutting southeast from its junction with Keats Crescent.

Due to works undertaken by M Anderson Co Ltd, the closure will be for 13 days, beginning on August 8.

Drivers should also be aware as two roads in the Braintree district are set to close for 6 days.

Bardfield Road in Bardfield Saling is set to shut from its junction with Woolpits Road to its junction with The Street, whilst Essex County Council completes carriageway patching works.

The closure will begin on August 26.

The other road closing for six days Fairstead Road in Fairstead.

The road will shut northwest from its junction with Peg Millars Lane, beginning on August 11. T

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while fibre optic broadband installation works are undertaken by Gigaclear Ltd.

In and around Maldon, there are three closures the public should be aware of.

Lower Burnham Road in Cold Norton and Purleigh is shutting for five days on August 22.

It will be closed southeast from its junction with Fambridge Road while fibre installation works are undertaken by County Broadband LTD.

A longer closure is coming for Arbour Lane in Wickham Bishops as a road is closing for almost three weeks.

Arbour Lane will be closed southwest from its junction with The Street for 19 days from August 8.

This is while gas main replacement works are undertaken by Cadent.

Finally, St Stephens Road in Cold Norton will be closing west from a point west of its junction with Fambridge Road.

The closure is scheduled to commence on August 8 for five days, while new connection works are undertaken by Essex and Suffolk Water.

Two roads are also closing in Great Maplestead.

Bennetts Road will be blocked northeast from its junction with Dynes Hall Road due superfast fibre optic broadband being installed by Gigaclear Ltd.

It will be closed for two days from August 11.

Elsewhere in Great Maplestead, Monks Lodge Road, Great Maplestead is shutting from its junction with Gestingthorpe Road to its junction with Church Street.

The closure is scheduled to commence on August 11 for five days while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.