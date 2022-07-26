Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal House who are looking for a forever home.

There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Richmond

Richmond (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Not stated

Breed - Dachshund

Colour - Brown

Richmond came into the care of Danaher Animal Home after being found as a stray and was very underweight.

He has now made a recovery and is looking for a new home.

Richmond loves a lot of human company and affection, but he might be a little shy at first introductions.

As he loves to have lots of human attention he would best suit being the only dog in the home but he can socialise with other dogs out of the home.

If you want to adopt Richmond you can view their full profile here.

Rosa

Rosa (RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Three years old

Breed - Domestic Semi crossbreed

Colour - Black

Rosa was brought in by a member of the public after living as a stray for quite some time.

She was described as a very friendly girl by the people who had been feeding her but since being in the cattery she has become withdrawn and scared.

The RSPCA believe that this is purely situational and that in the right home with a little love she would make a wonderful companion.

If you want to adopt Rosa you can view their full profile here.

Raspberry

Raspberry (RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Between six and 12 months

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black and White

Raspberry came into the RSPCA's care after being found with an injured leg, but after receiving treatment he has made a remarkable recovery and is ready to find his forever home.

He is quite nervous when meeting new people, but given time he should be able to be more comfortable.

If you want to adopt Raspberry you can view their full profile here.

Cleo and Clove

Cleo and Clove (RSPCA)

Gender - Female (Cleo) and Male (Clove)

Age - Under three months old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Tri colour and Black

Cleo and Clove were cruelly abandoned in a box in 40 degree weather and found by a passing dog walker.

Luckily they were able to be rescued and are now looking for a home together.

Despite their difficult start, they are a bright and playful pair. They love to climb and explore their surroundings as well as play with all their toys.

They are also quite talkative.

If you want to adopt Cleo and Clove you can view their full profile here.