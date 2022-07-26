A FIRE close to the railway line is preventing several train services from running as normal.

The line-side fire at Thorpe has disrupted lines between Colchester, Thorpe, Clacton and Walton.

Train services running through the Thorpe station may be cancelled, delayed or reduced to a half hourly service and disruption is expected until further notice.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: “The fire brigade is on site tackling the blaze and have requested that the overhead electric wire be turned off for safety and the Network Rail response team is expected on the site shortly.

“As a result, train services from Liverpool Street to Clacton may terminate or start from Colchester.

“Train services on the Walton branch will be suspended until the fire has been extinguished.

“Rail Replacement buses have been organised to run between Colchester and Thorpe and Clacton and Walton.

“Please note that the buses will be on site from 1pm.”

For more information and further updates visit journeycheck.com/greateranglia/.