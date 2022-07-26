THE first of a summer series of vital workshops designed to help families develop the skills needed to take care of their loved ones took place in a seaside town.

Community Voluntary Services Tendring, in partnership with Adult Community Learning, has just started hosting its summer family first aid sessions.

The half-day events, which launched in Walton, are designed to teach families how to approach certain emergencies which may occur at the likes of a beach or the park.

The sessions accommodate people of all ages and all participants are treated to a free travel first aid kit to ensure they can look out for others while on the road.

Thanks to a £500 donation from Asterbourne Chinese Takeaway, in Clacton, guests are also provided with a free lunch of sandwiches, fruit and snacks.

Lee Knight, CVST’s resilience team manager, said: “It was great to see the first of these events take place.

“Our first event in Walton saw families learn how to put someone in the recovery position – they were also given homework to find their nearest defibrillator.

“Families at the workshop were able to ask questions and many raised concerns about sea, beach and water safety.”

The next first aid workshops will be held in Jaywick on August 1 and St Osyth on August 8.

To book call 01255 425692.