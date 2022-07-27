A HIGH-FLYING nursery has been celebrated with an award for the second year running, much to the delight of its “absolutely thrilled” boss.

Chestnut Grove Kindergarten, in Pathfields Road, Clacton, has received the London and South East England Prestige Award for Nursery of the Year.

The accolades are designed to recognise and honour small to medium-sized businesses which have “proven to be the best in the market.”

Chestnut Grove scooped the top prize after impressing judges with its service excellence, performance consistency, innovative practices and ethical methods.

Denni Hawke, operations manager, says she is incredibly proud of her dedicated and hardworking staff and is delighted to have won the award for the second time.

She added: “The team and I are absolutely thrilled; this is the second year running we have won this award.

“It is to the credit of the amazing team who work tirelessly to ensure the children have a wonderful learning experience with us at Chestnut Grove.

“I believe we were given the award because continuously we have pushed through and supported not only hundreds of children but countless families.

“We have offered the finest care possible against all odds with the underfunding of nurseries across the UK.”