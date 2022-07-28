DRIVERS will have to contend with a traffic slowing speed restriction for an entire month as works are carried out on a housing development.

Essex County Council is putting a temporary speed limit of 30mph in place in Weeley Road, Great Bentley, for August.

The decision to reduce the speed limit in the area is a response to planned works which are due to be undertaken by housing developer Taylor Wimpey.

A council spokesman said: “The restriction is required for the safety of the public and workforce.”