SIX drivers can expect to receive a fine through their letterbox after they were all caught breaking the speed limit within the space of an hour and a half.

Essex Police Tendring’s Community Policing Team headed to Burrs Road, in Clacton, on Saturday to conduct speed checks after receiving concerns from residents.

Within just 90 minutes, half a dozen motorists had been recorded doing more than the 30mph speed limit, with the fastest travelling driver hitting 48mph.

To report speeding in your area visit essex.police.uk.