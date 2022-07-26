EUROVISION runner-up Sam Ryder has sent his message of support to Ukraine, following the announcement that the UK is set to host the competition next year on their behalf.

Sam, from Maldon, finished second in this year’s Eurovision, wowing the nation with his song Space Man.

Despite losing only to Ukraine’s folk-rap group Kalush Orchestra, it was still the UK’s best result in the singing competition for 20 years.

Now, it has been announced that the UK will be hosting the event for the ninth time, after organisers previously decided the event could not be held in the war-torn country following the Russian invasion.

Following the news, Ryder said in a video post that it will be “Ukraine’s party” and the UK are “just inviting them to throw it at our house.”

In a message directed at those in Ukraine, he added: “We know how to throw a party here in the UK and our excitement is outshone only by our focus on that one sole objective to hold space and be on hand to help wherever needed to host an event that celebrates Ukrainian culture, history, and music and to stand in solidarity with the rest of the globe shining a unified light.

“The rest of us are just loving facilitators and there is no doubt in my mind that we will all come together in the spirit of unity that Eurovision has always been about to celebrate the wonderful people of Ukraine.”

2022 winners Kalush Orchestra added that they were grateful for the UK hosting it on their behalf.

The orchestra’s lead singer Oleh Psiuk said in a statement to the PA news agency: “Of course, we are very sad that the Eurovision Song Contest will not be held in Ukraine next year.

“But we are grateful to the UK for their solidarity and for agreeing to hold the event in support of our country.

“We hope Eurovision 2023 will have a Ukrainian flavour and celebrate our beautiful, unique culture.

“We, in turn, will make all efforts to help Ukraine win next year as well so that Eurovision 2024 can take place in a peaceful country.”

The bidding process will begin this week, with London, Manchester, and Glasgow among the cities offering to host Eurovision next year.