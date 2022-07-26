AFTER a two-year absence the judges from Anglia returned for the tour of Frinton in Bloom's entry into this year's Small Town Category.

Anglia judges Julia Smith and Joan Gibson started the tour at the Frinton and Walton Heritage Cottage Garden in Station Approach Road.

The judges proceeded on a two-and-a-half journey throughout the town meeting the volunteers and officers and officials from Tendring Council and Frinton and Walton Town Council at their respective projects.

Davd Foster, tour guide and chairman of Frinton in Bloom said: “It was a challenge to get the town ready for judging.

“However, the judges were impressed with the involvement of a large cross section of the community and their concern for the environment and horticultural choice of plants.

“The judges felt these plants were able to be sustained through climate change, well done to everyone involved.”

The town has repeatedly struck gold in previous contests taking the top prize in the small town category.

Anglia in Bloom judges also visited Weeley Village and Heath and the team pulled out all the stops in order to retain its Silver Gilt Status this year.

The results will be announced on September 7.