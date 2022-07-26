GARDENS and parks across Tendring have once again impressed judges of a prestigious award scheme.

The district has held on to all four of its Green Flag Awards for open spaces at Clacton Seafront Gardens, Weeley Crematorium and Gardens, Cliff Park in Dovercourt and Crescent Gardens in Frinton.

Michael Talbot, Tendring councillor responsible for environment, praised the hard work which goes into maintaining and the parks and gardens.

He said: “These Green Flag Awards are really deserved, and reflect the dedication of the whole team who look after these sites.

“Not just our horticultural staff, but our garden volunteers and community groups who are fully involved too.

“While the weather is hot now, which of course brings its own challenges in keeping green areas looking green, these teams are out in all weathers, year-round, and I am delighted for them that we have kept our Green Flag status.”

Awarded by Keep Britain Tidy, the Green Flag scheme – now in its 26th year – assess not only the visual aspects of a site, such as its beauty, horticulture and cleanliness, but also community involvement, access and management, and are a sign of quality.

Clacton Seafront Gardens won its first Green Flag in 2009, with Frinton’s Crescent Gardens joining its ranks the following year.

Weeley Crematorium’s grounds received a Green Flag in 2013, while Cliff Park was first awarded the flag in 2016.

Paul Todd, accreditation manager at Keep Britain Tidy, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making these four sites worthy of Green Flag Awards.

“These sites are all vital green spaces for the community in Tendring. This award is testament to all the hard work of staff and volunteers, who do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.”

Anyone interested in volunteering to look after a public open space in Tendring can contact Sean Biswell, Tendring Council’s temporary community and volunteer projects manager, on 07786 660603 or at seanbiswell@tendringdc.gov.uk.

Find out more about the Green Flag Awards at greenflagaward.org.