A COMEDY sensation who regularly performs around the globe will headline a gig in a seaside town this week as part of a vast programme of entertainment.

Terry Alderton, considered one of the most exciting joke-tellers around, will take to the stage of the McGrigor Hall for the latest Frinton Summer Theatre show.

The stand-up, who has appeared at events all over the world, has recently worked with the likes of Joan Rivers and Eddie Izzard.

On Sunday evening, from 8pm, he will top an impressive bill of funny talent consisting of Michael Hackett, Robert White, Rachel Jackson and Funmbi Omotayo.

Two days later, the same venue will stage an unsettling new comedy about gender roles and one woman’s quest to be the perfect bygone era housewife.

Home My Darling, a smash hit for the National Theatre, will be performed as part of the Frinton Summer Theatre at the McGrigor Hall between August 2 and August 6.

Directed by Melissa Aston-Munslow, the play questions marriage and the need for fantasy in order to maintain the spark.

It follows Judy and Johnny, played by Sara Lambie and Jamie Treacher, as they decide to try and live as if it is still the 1950s in order to make ends meet.

The play, which previously enjoyed a successful West End run, will also feature cast members Emma Arends, Duncan Wilkins, Tracey Collier and Muireann Gallen.

It was written by Laura Wade whose career started at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, and developed at the Royal Court Theatre Young Writers Programme and Soho Theatre’s Writer Attachment scheme.

She has previously written plays such as Posh, which was developed in a film called The Riot Club and The Watsons.

Tickets for Terry Alderton’s show cost £15 while entrance to Home My Darling, showing at 7.30pm each night and also 3pm on Saturday, range from £18 to £24.

To purchase tickets or find out more information visit frintonsummertheatre.co.uk, call the box office on 01255775727 or email boxoffice@frintonsummertheatre.org.