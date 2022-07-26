A MAJOR multi-million-pound refurbishment of part of an Essex airport has been completed in time for the summer.

London Stansted’s international departure lounge has undergone a £12million upgrade ready for the airport’s big summer getaway.

The money has been invested by the airport and its retail partners to improve the customer experience as it welcomes more than five million passengers during July and August.

Passengers travelling from the airport can enjoy a variety of new dining and retail options, including Comptoir Libanais, Terracotta Italian Kitchen, The Perch, Sunnyside Café, Bottega Bar, and Caffè Nero.

As well as this, new Lego, Tommy Hilfiger, Superdry, Discover Gourmet, and WHSmith stores have opened their doors, while a second World Duty-Free shop has doubled in size.

The upgrade not only boosts the choice of bars, restaurants, and retail outlets on offer but also provides additional seating for passengers in the central area of the lounge.

Stephen Martin, London Stansted’s retail director, said: “We are delighted to have teamed up with our retail partners to bring these amazing concepts to the airport. It is an exciting time for London Stansted and the new outlets significantly enhance the departure lounge experience.

“The £12million investment has enabled us to deliver a range of food, beverage, and retail outlets tailored to our passengers' needs, which will undoubtedly improve their journey through the airport.

“With a wide variety of menu options, each food and beverage outlet caters to suit all budgets and tastes in the unique airport setting.

"The look of surprise and excitement on customers' faces as they approach the new venues is reassuring that we have created such a positive experience.

"It's great to see so many passengers back at London Stansted, and although we’re going to be very busy over the peak summer months, passengers can look forward to a range of new bars, restaurants, and retail outlets and a better overall experience in the departure lounge."