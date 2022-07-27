FIRESTARTERS have been blasted as “totally irresponsible” after a crumbling cliff-face’s neighbouring grassland was left scorched.

The Naze, in Walton, was the site of a fire on Saturday night after a large grass area not far from where new sea defences have just been installed was torched.

As a result, the green and rocky space has now been reduced to a pile of unpleasant-looking black ash tarnishing the otherwise picturesque landscape.

Although it remains unknown how the inferno started, Mark Wilby, from Walton, suspects it could have been caused by an out of control campfire.

He said: “I was not there when it was a light, but it was probably Saturday evening because that is when kids go up there and make campfires.

“I reckon it was definitely an accident but to even think a campfire was a good idea in this really dry period is just totally irresponsible and we need to discourage this.

“It is very hard to access and if the wind was in a different direction the whole Naze could have been taken out.

“There are nesting birds nearby so I just hope no wildlife was impacted – I did check for eggs but thank god I did not find any.”

Terry Allen, mayor of Frinton and Walton Town Council, says he now plans to broach the subject of having warning signs installed to deter people starting fires.

He added: “We need to do something to further ensure the Naze is as protected as best it can - but it will never stop the idiots who think it is funny to have light a fire.

“By the looks of the photos I have seen we are very fortunate because if the fire had gone the other way god knows what would have happened to the Naze.

“Thankfully, as well, it is my understanding that nobody was hurt or left injured because of the fire.

“All we can do going forward is be extra vigilant and we need every person living here to be vigilant too because next time we might not be as fortunate.”