NAKED cyclists say onlookers cheered and shouted “welcome back” as they pedalled through Clacton in the buff.

The annual ride-out, which is billed as a protest against car culture, had suffered setbacks due to Covid-19 but made a full return on Saturday, July 23.

Organiser Robert Brown said attendance had still taken a hit due to the pandemic, but praised a “fantastic” ride.

“It went very well,” he said.

“We only had one negative comment, from a woman who didn’t understand that we’re not breaking the law.

“We had a few new people turn up to join us which was wonderful. We didn’t get the numbers we thought we were going to get, but we had suspected that anyway as we’re still recovering from lockdowns and the virus is very much still around.

“People are still worried.”

READ MORE: Colchester stages annual naked bike ride event

Around 20 cyclists took part in the event, which traced a route around Clacton after starting at Toby Carvery, in Marine Parade West.

“We got a good response – we always do,” said Mr Brown.

“People cheered and applauded and a few shouted ‘welcome back’.”

The Clacton naked bike ride will celebrate its 10th anniversary next year.

The events are billed as a stand against the destructive elements of car culture and a celebration of the bicycle and the body.