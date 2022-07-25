A SUPERMARKET giant’s seaside store had to chuck out “£35,000 worth of food” after its fridges broke down due to the scorching heatwave.

Marks and Spencer, in Arthur Ransome Way, Walton, fell victim to the record breaking temperatures which seared the coastline last week.

According to company bosses, the foodhall’s refrigeration systems buckled under the intense heat resulting in thousands of pounds of produce being wasted.

The following morning, shocked shoppers are said to have been confronted with vacant shelves, very few products to put in their baskets and low stock levels.

Lorne Spicer said: “The fridges broke overnight at about 3am on Tuesday and £35,000 worth of food had to be thrown away.

“As a result, they had to clear all the shelves of most of the food so there was nothing to buy – the store was empty.”

Bosses at Marks and Spencer have now confirmed the Walton store’s fridges did breakdown and none of the food was in a suitable condition to be donated.

They have also not disputed the claimed financial value of the volume which had to go to waste.

A spokesman for the supermarket said: “At all our M&S stores, including Walton Foodhall, we work with Neighbourly to donate surplus food to local groups so it can be put to good use in the community.

“Over Tuesday night, the store’s fridges failed due to the very hot weather.

“It was unfortunately not safe on this occasion to donate the affected products to our community partners.”

Terry Allen, mayor at Frinton and Walton Town Council, said the incident was not something the store could have planned for.

He said: “It is a massive shame but all I can say is these things unfortunately do happen and you cannot prepare for something like this.

“They have had to take the precautionary route afterwards because if they had given the food away and it was not right everyone would have come down on them.

“So, they were stuck between and rock and a hard place really but perhaps the store just needs to now look at its systems and see if any improvements can be made.

“I bet it was really hectic with people turning up and not being able to get what they want, but I must praise the staff - because of them the store is now back in business.”