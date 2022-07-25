RESIDENTS looked after by selfless workers from a care company which supports adults with learning disabilities enjoyed a celebratory extravaganza.
Cygnet Health Care hosted its annual Summer Show last week at The Orchards, in Thorrington, which provides a residential service to men with complex needs.
The event accommodated residents and employees from the likes of Ducks Halt, in Kirby-le-Soken, and Elni House, Fairways and Gables, in Colchester.
Everyone who attended the fun-filled day was encouraged to wear Hawaiian-themed outfits, including care company’s senior management team.
Throughout the sun-kissed celebration, soundtracked by The Entertainment Providers, guests were offered ice creams, drinks and tasty barbecue food.
There was also a staff awards ceremony lead by Beatrice Nyamande, who is the regional operations director for Cygnet Health Care.
She said: “The purpose of the day was to bring the people in our care together for a fun day and to thank and celebrate our staff.
“It was really heart-warming to see how much the residents and staff alike really enjoyed the day, with some dancing non-stop.”
Ollie White, service manager at The Orchards, added: “Everyone had a brilliant time with lots of singing, eating and dancing.
“Thank you to everyone for supporting me to make this happen for the residents. Their smiles made it all worth it.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here