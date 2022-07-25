RESIDENTS looked after by selfless workers from a care company which supports adults with learning disabilities enjoyed a celebratory extravaganza.

Cygnet Health Care hosted its annual Summer Show last week at The Orchards, in Thorrington, which provides a residential service to men with complex needs.

The event accommodated residents and employees from the likes of Ducks Halt, in Kirby-le-Soken, and Elni House, Fairways and Gables, in Colchester.

Everyone who attended the fun-filled day was encouraged to wear Hawaiian-themed outfits, including care company’s senior management team.

Throughout the sun-kissed celebration, soundtracked by The Entertainment Providers, guests were offered ice creams, drinks and tasty barbecue food.

There was also a staff awards ceremony lead by Beatrice Nyamande, who is the regional operations director for Cygnet Health Care.

She said: “The purpose of the day was to bring the people in our care together for a fun day and to thank and celebrate our staff.

“It was really heart-warming to see how much the residents and staff alike really enjoyed the day, with some dancing non-stop.”

Ollie White, service manager at The Orchards, added: “Everyone had a brilliant time with lots of singing, eating and dancing.

“Thank you to everyone for supporting me to make this happen for the residents. Their smiles made it all worth it.”