FAMILIES who may have otherwise struggled to put food on the table during the school holidays have been given a helping hand by a generous charity.

Community Voluntary Services Tendring has given out 33 of its Holiday Hunger Grant vouchers to help parents cover the cost of their food shop.

Bosses at the non-profit organisation hope the £60 tokens will mean no child goes hungry throughout the summer break.

Lee Knight, CVST’s resilience manager, said: “During term time children from lower income families and receiving benefits can qualify for free school meals.

“But when the schools close for the summer holidays, families may struggle to meet the higher cost of their food shopping bill.

“To help support those families, CVST was able to secure funding to provide a £60 food shopping voucher.

“Families were referred to us via the schools and pre-schools, as well as partner organisations including Peabody, Extra Support for Families and Family Solutions.”

Russell Green, from Family Solutions Service Tendring and Colchester, said the money has been gratefully received.

He added: “Each and every one of the recipients said a huge thank you and that it would make a real difference to the start of the school holidays with many already using their vouchers as things are very tight for many families.”