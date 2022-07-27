A BRIGHTLINGSEA woman has been fined £275 for assaulting an emergency worker in Clacton.

Gemma Alefounder, 42, was accused of beating Wayne Munn, a police officer, on June 15 in Clacton.

Alefounder, of  Sparrows House, Brightlingsea, appeared in Colchester Magistrates Court earlier this month where she was ordered to pay £75 in compensation in addition to a fine of £200.

A separate charge made against Alefounder, which related to being drunk and disorderly in a public place, was withdrawn.