A BRIGHTLINGSEA woman has been fined £275 for assaulting an emergency worker in Clacton.
Gemma Alefounder, 42, was accused of beating Wayne Munn, a police officer, on June 15 in Clacton.
Alefounder, of Sparrows House, Brightlingsea, appeared in Colchester Magistrates Court earlier this month where she was ordered to pay £75 in compensation in addition to a fine of £200.
A separate charge made against Alefounder, which related to being drunk and disorderly in a public place, was withdrawn.
