THIS week’s borderline-unbearable heatwave may well be over, but there will no doubt be many more scorching days to enjoy – or endure - before the summer is over
Thankfully, for both those living in Clacton and the day-trippers planning a visit to the seaside town, one coastline complex has the perfect anecdote to the hot weather.
Clacton Pavilion, in Marine Parade East, opened its state-of-the-art pound waterpark back in 2019 and is considered to be “the first of its kind in the UK.”
The island-themed park is open to residents and tourists alike from May until October, making it the perfect place in which to cool down during those summer months.
Offering a range of engaging and interactive elements, the complex can accommodate as many as 90 children at any one time.
Clacton Pavilion owner, Billy Peak, said: “It’s a great way for kids to let their hair down and cool off at the same time during the hottest parts of the day.
“The waterpark is quite unique and it is the only one of its kind on the coast – you will not find another like this and people love it.”
