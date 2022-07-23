THE best and worst GP surgeries in Tendring have been revealed after thousands of patients were asked to share their views and experiences of their local practices.
Suffolk and North Essex Integrated Care Service surgeries in the likes of Clacton, Great Bentley, Harwich and Manningtree have been ranked following a survey.
The results of the 2022 NHS Patient Survey, which is carried out every year, give an insight into what aspects of patient support each surgery does well and not so well.
Those who participate in the survey are quizzed on everything from how easy it is to make an appointment to the likelihood of getting through on the phone.
The main question, however, asks patients to rate how satisfied they are with the overall experience their surgery is able to offer.
The responses are then graded by the percentage of people who said the practice was at least ‘good’, resulting in a list detailing the best and worst.
Here is how Tendring's surgeries ranked from best to worst:
Great Bentley Surgery - 93%
The Ardleigh Surgery - 87%
Walton Medical Centre - 87%
St James Surgery - 86%
Harewood Surgery - 85%
Lawford Surgery - 84%
Ranworth Surgery - 80%
Caradoc Surgery - 78%
East Lynne Medical Centre - 77%
Old Road Surgery - 75%
Fronks Road Family Surgery - 74%
Thorpe Surgery - 71%
Clacton Community Practices - 70%
Mayflower Medical Centre - 43%
North Clacton Mecical Group - 39%
