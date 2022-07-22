A FOODBANK has announced it will be offering free packed lunches every Tuesday and daily breakfast and lunch items.

Walton and District Community Foodbank has been serving food since to the Walton community since May 2013.

The foodbank offers emergency food and compassionate, dignified support with the assistance of Peabody Essex along with Christians Against Poverty, Citizens Advice and schools and pre-schools.

A spokeswoman for the foodbank said: “Booking is required for the Tuesday packed lunches and this summer we are offering daily meals between 9am and 10am.

“In addition to these projects our latest venture is the new foodbank drop-in, every Monday between 10am and noon held at the Walton Community Forum in the High Street.

“At the foodbank drop-in we will provide advice on food, housing, utilities and benefits with assistance from Peabody Essex.”

The foodbank has also set up the Walton community larder in the community centre helping people with food, hygiene packs and pet food.

The larder also combats food waste by working with Neighbourly and Foodshare.

Walton foodbank’s free community lunches delivered to the doors of isolated and elderly residents have also proved popular.

For more information on Walton Foodbank’s services call 0800 6889577.