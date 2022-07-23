ADVENTURE Island is on the hunt for new staff to join the seaside attraction.

Run by Stockvale, the company is seeking new blood to fulfill dozens of roles at Adventure Island as well as at Sea Life Adventure.

The company say they’re interested in hiring anyone over the age of 16 and are interested in prospective employees who may have only just completed their GCSEs.

The application criteria asks that applicants be “extroverted, outgoing, lively, enthusiastic and full of energy.”

Stockvale have also listed a series of perks potential employees will have.

These include flexible working hours, out of work events with colleagues, staff discounts including 50 per cent of meals in Stockvale’s restaurants, and ‘The Stars League’, which is Stockvale’s own rewards scheme.

The scheme reward’s the company’s 175 hardest working employees with a bonus of up to £1,000.

The employees can also bag a further £1,000 for the ‘Top Host of the Overall Season’ prize along with other incentives.

The business celebrates the year’s achievements at the end of the season at the Stockvale Star Awards.

Staff can get dressed up and enjoy an evening with their work family.

Stockvale stress that new employees will be in a customer-facing role, regardless of the department you join.

Jobs available at Adventure Island include working in the following:

Rides

Photos

Cashier

Rangers

Security

Entertainment

Catering

Arcades

Maintenance

Jobs available at Sea Life Adventure include working in the following:

Security

Admissions

Talks Host

Catering

Customer Service

Shift times will likely vary and applicants over the age of 18 could be required to work 12 hour shifts.

Stockvale also say pay rates will vary depending on your age.

Staff between 16 and 17-years-old will get £6 per hour while 18 to 20-year-olds would get £7.65 per hour.

Anyone between 21 to 22-years-old will get £10.29 per hour while anyone over 23-years-old will get £10.65 per hour.

In a statement on their Adventure Island recruitment page, Stockvale said: “Our mission is to make our guests the happiest they have ever been within the safest possible environment, to ensure their regular return and recommendation to others.

“That can only happen through our incredibly enthusiastic staff, who are committed to deliver fun, laughter, joy, happiness and magic all day long.

“They are schooled in the exquisite art of entertainment, and put through their paces when it comes to the serious business of health and safety, where every team member is coached and assessed on a daily basis.”