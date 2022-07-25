A YOUNG community champion who extensively dedicates herself to helping others is now in the running for a top award celebrating those who go above and beyond.

Indi Allen, from Clacton, runs the non-profit performing arts group Mad About Theatre Company and is a trustee for Community Voluntary Services Tendring.

The Samaritan, who also runs the Soul Food Kitchen and works at Tendring Specialist Stroke Support, even offered residents free home-cooked meals during the pandemic.

She had been concerned about vital food services having to close due to Covid-19, leaving many vulnerable people struggling to feed themselves or their families.

Inspiring Indi has now been nominated as part of this year’s BBC Make A Difference Awards, which honour the selfless work individuals carry out on behalf of others.

More specifically, she has been named as a finalist in the Essex volunteer category.

“It is wonderful to have the work of Mad About Theatre recognised and the privilege to lead and work alongside so many amazing people,” she added.

“This award really demonstrates the power of people to do good and to change the fortunes of others through art, education and our Soul Food Kitchen.

“Thank you for this nomination, it's simply wonderful."

In addition to her already heroic commitments, Indi is also known to go the extra mile for those in need, even if that means extending the remit of the job she is doing.

While working at her food van, for example, if she encounters homeless people in need of assistance, she will do all she can to source them coats and sleeping bags.

She also now offers free food parcels for children during the school holidays and for families struggling to put meals on the table.

Along with various fundraising activities, Indi also recently organised a cake sale for families fleeing Ukraine, as well as a Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration in Clacton.

Sharon Alexander, CVST chief officer, said: “Indi’s inspiring community spirit spreads.

“She thoroughly deserves recognition for her extensive volunteering work, and we are so pleased she has been announced as a finalist in these awards.”

The winners of the BBC Make A Difference Awards will be revealed in September.