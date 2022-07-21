A CHILD rapist who used a two-year-old girl for his sexual gratification has been jailed for 16 years.

When police officers raided Anthony Taylor’s home in Colchester and seized 19 devices, they expected to find a series of indecent images of children downloaded from the internet.

But when a hard drive found on a desk in his attic in December 2021 was analysed, videos and pictures of the 49-year-old abusing a toddler were found, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

Judge Mary Loram QC branded Taylor’s sickening crimes as “a betrayal of the most awful kind” after the court heard he also superimposed the faces of other youngsters known to him on to indecent images.

A video found on a device also showed the toddler forced to sexually gratify Taylor, now of Edith Road, Clacton, and other images showed him penetrating her with various body parts.

Peter Clark, mitigating, stated his client “can no more explain what he did than he can undo it” during the sentencing yesterday.

In total, at least 60 images were taken of Taylor and the two-year-old, while a further 42 Category A, nine Category B and 332 Category C images were found by the police.

Boat builder Taylor admitted two counts of sexually assaulting a child, two counts of raping a child, one count of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and three counts of making indecent images of children, ranging from category A to C.

Sentencing Taylor to 16 years in jail and another eight on an extended licence period, Judge Loram said he presents a “serious risk” to the public.

“You did nothing to address your clear sexual interest in children,” said Judge Loram.

“Your taking of images shows your entrenched interest in child abuse.”

Taylor was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for an indefinite period.

National Crime Agency operations manager Graham Ellis said: “Anthony Taylor has admitted to inflicting the most horrific crimes on a defenceless young child.

“The NCA works tirelessly to protect those affected by child sexual abuse and disrupt offenders who pose a sexual threat to children, ensuring they face justice.”