A MULTI-AGENCY search for a man missing out at sea entered its third day today as calls for more education on the dangers of the coastline intensified.

Coastguard crews have been meticulously exploring the waters in and around Clacton Pier since Tuesday morning after six people got into difficulty in the sea.

Five of the beachgoers were rescued and taken to Colchester Hospital for additional treatment but a 21-year-old remains unaccounted for.

On Wednesday afternoon, however, the operation was “scaled down” and handed over to Essex Police, who have since made contact with the man’s family.

Despite this, the Gazette understands he is still being considered missing and the most recent update from the emergency services is that the search is ongoing.

Since the town-numbing emergency kicked into gear earlier this week, many have pleaded for there to be more education around of the risks the sea poses.

A spokesman for the Tendring Liberal Democrats said: “More education and intervention along our coastline would go a long way in preventing future tragedies.

“We have beautiful coastlines in Tendring but we need to make them safer.”

The Gazette approached Essex Police, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and Clacton RNLI for information but no new updates were provided at the time of writing.